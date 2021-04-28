Lady Tigers Headed to Playoffs

Latexo Defeats Slocum, 7-2

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – It took an extra game, but the Latexo Lady Tigers are headed to the playoffs after defeating the Slocum Lady Mustangs, 7-2 on Saturday.

Both teams finished the regular season with identical 1-7 records in District 25-2A and were tied for the final playoff spot. As a result, the two teams squared off in a one-game play-in to see who would qualify for the postseason.

The Lady Mustangs jumped out in the early innings to take a 2-0 lead. The Lady Tigers defense and the pitching of freshman Taylor Dise, coupled with some timely hitting allowed Latexo to overcome the deficit in the middle innings of the game as they pulled away for the victory.

The Lady Tigers will now face the Somerville Lady Yeguas in the bi-district round of the UIL playoffs. The game will be held on Friday, April 30 at the Huntsville City Fields with the first pitch scheduled for 6 pm.

