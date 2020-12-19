Crockett Downs Elkhart for District Opening Win

Crockett 86 Elkhart 39

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Despite some recent off-the-court difficulties, the Crockett Bulldogs looked just fine as they opened defense of their district title on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs welcomed the Elkhart Elks to the Andrew J Hopkins Activity Center for the start of District 20-3A competition and appeared strong on both ends of the court as they cruised to an easy 86-39 win.

Once the game got underway, the pace of the Bulldogs seemed to catch the Elks by surprise as Crockett jumped out to a 15-point lead after the first eight minutes of play.

RJ Moore led the Elks with six opening period points while Cale Starr netted four.

Crockett was firing on all cylinders as they drained four, three-pointers in the quarter which allowed them to get some easy looks at the basket from deep inside the paint. Delvin Walker had a monster first quarter with 10 points while Ty White added six. Jadyn Collins netted five while both Keshun Easterling and Jadyn Collins had two apiece to help give Crockett a 25-10 lead after one.

Keshun Easterling

The second quarter didn’t get any better for Elkhart as the Bulldogs opened up a 31-point lead by the time the horn sounded at halftime. Starr continued to be a force for the Elks as he dropped in seven of the nine second quarter points for the Elks. Thomas Wyett added the other two.

Easterling, White and Walker continued to give the Elks defense fits as White poured in seven as Easterling and Walker added six each. Collins, C. Nealy and Bre’Dron Tucker chipped in two apiece as the Bulldogs led 50-19 at the break.

The Bulldogs slowed the tempo down somewhat after halftime but still managed to extend their lead to 40 by the end of the third quarter. Collins, Walker and Jalyne Carruthers all connected from behind the three-point line while Easterling also had three. A trio of Crockett players – Purvis, Courtney Byrd and J. Patton – had two points apiece to round out the Bulldogs third quarter scoring.

Starr drained another pair of threes for the Elks in the third as Tyler Stafford had two and Moore converted one of two from the line to make the score 68- 28 with one quarter left in the contest.

In the fourth, Starr took over for Elkhart as he scored all 11 points in the period.

The Bulldogs didn’t seem to mind, however, as they milked the clock the entire fourth quarter on their way to the 86-39 win.

Jadyn Collins

Walker knocked down his sixth and seventh three-pointers of the game for Crockett in the fourth while Byrd and Purvis both dropped in four. Tashawn Simon got in the scoring column with a three of his own while Carruthers made one of two from the charity stripe to close out the Bulldogs’ fourth quarter point production.

On the game for Elkhart, Cale Starr led all scorers with 28 points on the night. RJ Moore added seven while both Tyler Stafford and Wyett Thomas chipped in two apiece to close out the Elks’ scoring.

For Crockett, Delvin Walker led the way with 25 points. Ty White was also in double figures with 13 as were Keshun Easterling with 11 and Jadyn Collins with 10. Chris Purvis powered his way to eight points, Courtney Byrd had six and Jalyne Carruthers put in four. Tayshawn Simon dropped in a three while C Nealy, J Patton and Bre’Dron Tucker all had two apiece to account for the Bulldogs’ scoring on the game.

