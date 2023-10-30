Get Well, Coach Horn!

The Messenger joins the community in sending prayers and best wishes to Latexo ISD Athletic Director and Head Coach Greg Horn who was recently hospitalized due to a medical condition. The Messenger is happy to report the coach is recovering and on his way home soon. Horn recently finished the varsity volleyball season, undefeated in district. The Lady Tigers face Sabine Pass in the playoffs Monday, Oct. 30 in Livingston at 5 p.m. Get well, Coach!