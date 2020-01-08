Grapeland Farm and Ranch Becomes Grapeland Farm Supply

New Name, Same Great Products and Service

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With the dawn of a new decade, changes are bound to happen and are to be expected. One of those recent changes involved a change in ownership at Grapeland Farm and Ranch.

Previously owned by the late Delbert Walker and his wife JoAnn, the business was recently sold to Joe Robinson, owner of Crockett Farm and Fuel.

“I purchased Grapeland Farm and Ranch from Mrs. Walker, effective Jan. 1,” Robinson said. “We’ve changed the name to Grapeland Farm Supply. Kim (Kelley) is still the main person in charge here and I’m helping her get things a little bit more organized.”

Robinson said he hopes to bring in some new services to the business and “… plans to change the feed spectrum where we will have a little bit better pricing. There will be different products and we will probably bring Purina back to Grapeland Farm Supply.”

“It will take a little while,” he continued, “to make the transition. We appreciate the business that is coming here and we look forward to serving the people of Grapeland. Everyone is always welcome. Kim will take care of all of your needs and if she has a problem she’ll contact me. We appreciate the support the city of Grapeland provided to Grapeland Farm and Ranch and look forward to moving on and doing even better.”

Kelley added, “We’re still going to have the same friendly folks working here. When you come through the door, you’re still going to be treated like family.”

