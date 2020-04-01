Latexo ISD Postpones Bond Election

By Will Johnson

LATEXO – While the Latexo Independent School District Board of Trustees did not have any contested races for seats on the board, the trustees had recently voted to place a $5 million bond initiative on the May 2 ballot.

On Monday, March 30, however, the Latexo ISD Board voted to postpone the election until Nov. 3, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed bond will cover the construction costs of a new multi-use facility (gym), additional classrooms for CTE (career and technical education) courses and a new cafeteria for the elementary school.

Following the meeting, Superintendent Michael Woodard spoke about the postponement.

“We had to postpone the bond election until the Nov. 3 election. Because of the COVID-19 scare, we want to do what is best for citizens and push this back,” the LISD superintendent said.

Asked if he felt this would help or hurt the chances of the bond being passed, Woodard replied, “At this point, I think it would help. I believe if we pushed forward, we would probably have a good turnout but people might get the wrong message. That’s not what we want. We want to do what is best for the community and get the most support we can. I think it will be better to have this in November.”

“Hang in there,” Woodard added. “We will all get through this together. These are kind of crazy times. They are unprecedented, but we plan on doing what is best for our citizens and community and hopefully we will see each other again real soon.”

