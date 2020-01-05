Sandiettes Finish Fifth in Whataburger Tournament

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

SAGINAW – The Grapeland Sandiettes closed out the year in style as they were invited to play in one of the best girls’ basketball tournaments in the state of Texas – the Whataburger Basketball Tournament.

This was the 62nd consecutive year for the competition that Sports Illustrated and USA Today have called “… one of the nation’s top five holiday high school tournaments.”

According to the tournament media guide, “More than 15,000 high school athletes have played in the tournament since its inception. Each year, nearly 600 basketball players broaden their skills and experience against a variety of teams and showcase their abilities in front of scouts from some of the nation’s top colleges in three days. The tournament has shaped the lives and careers of high school students from communities with a few hundred people to those with a population of millions. It has built a legacy of holiday basketball and community spirit in Fort Worth known across the nation. Little did the Lions Club members who planned that first tournament in 1958 know what a long-standing and far-reaching tradition they would create.”

The Sandiettes competed in the Blue Girl’s Division. Of the 16 total teams, 12 of them qualified for the playoffs last season. Of those 12 playoff teams, five made the trip to San Antonio to compete for the state championship.

Grapeland opened play on Friday, Dec. 27 against the Wall Lady Hawks. The Lady Hawks lost in the 2019 Class 3A State Semifinals in OT to the Chapel Hill Lady Devils and were ranked #7 in Class 3A.

While the Sandiettes entered the tournament ranked #9 in Class 2A, they opened some eyes on the campus of Saginaw High School when they defeated Wall by a final of 57-47.

The win moved them into the quarterfinals of the tournament against the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors, ranked #3 in 6A TAPPS. Grapeland did not have its best game of the season but stayed within striking distance before falling by a final score of 76-53.

The loss dropped Grapeland into the fifth-place bracket where the #3 ranked Class 4A Decatur Lady Eagles were waiting.

The Sandiettes and Lady Eagles tipped off at 10 am on Saturday, Dec. 28. Despite the early tip and the formidable ranking of Decatur, Grapeland took care of business and won the contest by a final of 68-51.

After a brief rest, the Sandiettes were back on the court as they squared off against yet another ranked team, the #18 ranked Class 3A Ponder Lady Lions.

The game saw the Lady Lions and Sandiettes duke it out for the full 32 minutes of action before Grapeland opened up a five point lead and held on to win by a final score of 73-68. The victory meant the Sandiettes went 3-1 in the tournament and placed fifth overall.

It should be noted the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors went on to win the tournament championship with a 71-50 victory over the #1 ranked Class 3A Idalou Lady Wildcats.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.