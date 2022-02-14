Grapeland City Council Approves Debt Consolidation

Move Will Free Up Funds for Emergencies, Wastewater Upgrades

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday, February 8 to discuss and act on a list of agenda items.

Departmental reports were the first order of business. Chief Thomas Shafer reported that the Police Department had responded to 155 calls, made 79 stops and two arrests. Shafer also reported that the department had done 276 security checks on area businesses which, a practice that has been well-received by the community. City Superintendent Kevin Watts followed with a favorable report for the water department.

During the Mayor’s FYI portion of the meeting, the council discussed the prospect of creating a “safe exchange area” for the community with video surveillance. Mayor Mitchell Woody explained that the area could be used by people who had agreed to a sale/purchase online and could have a safe, well-lit area to make their exchange. The space could also be used for situations such as child custody exchanges where video proof could be helpful in many cases. There will be more research done on the feasibility for future discussion.

Also discussed was the progress on the Urgent Care facility renovations. According to Watts, the renovations are near 50% and going well. Also discussed was a newly negotiated lease agreement with the Urgent Care Clinic.

The council then moved on to the debt consolidation plan as laid out by the City Financial Advisor. During the discussion, it was explained that the consolidation would add a small amount to the end of the agreement, but that around $600,000 would be freed up for emergency use or to build a new tank for the city’s wastewater treatment plant that would keep any contaminated runoff from being forced into area creeks or streams during emergency situations. After some discussion, the consolidation was approved.

Other agenda items discussed during the meeting:

Decision to table naming of the new head of the Building and Standards Commission as previously selected appointee was unable to fulfill the duties of the position and withdrew.

Approval of water adjustments and vendor payments

Approval of departmental reports

Approval of amendments for Fire and EMS 2021-2022 budget

Approval of agreement for City of Grapeland to follow Houston County Hazardous Mitigation Plan.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com