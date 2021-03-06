Missing Woman Found Safe

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A woman who went missing during the latter part of February was located this week and is safe.

Prior to authorities finding 34-year-old Jessica Zuckero, she was last seen on a game camera photo taken on Feb. 25 in the woods off of County Road 4505. This county road is located off of Highway 287 South and is the road where the 4-H Shooting Range in located.

According to information provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), “Her family reported her missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Feb. 28. Sheriff Randy Hargrove stated that there is also a scent-specific dog and a DPS helicopter that is assisting in this search.”

Zuckero was located on Wednesday, March 3 and reported to be safe.

The sheriff expressed his appreciation to all who were involved in the search for Zuckero and stated, “We would like to thank the numerous agencies that have worked on locating her – Houston County Search and Rescue, DPS Air, Crockett Texas Police Department, Grapeland Police Department, TDCJ dogs, her family and citizens.”

No further information on her disappearance is currently available.

