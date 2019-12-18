Re-Horned!

Antlers Reattached to Elkhart Elk

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

ELKHART – Last week it was reported Elkhart High School was vandalized by an unknown person or persons. Part of the vandalism involved removing the antlers from the Elkhart Elk statue which stands in front of the high school.

Fortunately, the antlers were recovered by an Elkhart ISD employee and re-attached to the Elk over the weekend. Initial estimates placed the damage to the statue and school near $8,000, however, upon further review, the damage total now stands near the $30,000 mark.

Elkhart ISD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Smith said there the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) had a few suspects in mind but no arrests have been made as of yet.

“If anyone knows who the felons are, I hope that they would reach out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with their names. The focus at our high school is always about learning and providing a quality education for kids. It is disappointing that someone would break-in to the facility,” Smith said.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the ACSO at 903-729-6068.

