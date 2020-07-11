Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for June

By Will Johnson

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Roger L. White met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Wednesday, June 24 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against eight individuals.

In addition, there were nine other cases which were true-billed. These are sealed, however, because there are pending arrest warrants.

The indictments, without pending capias warrants, are listed below:

Tyrell Beasley – Injury to a child; assaulting a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.

Justin Allen Boles – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.

Stephen Bynum – Theft by deception, greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kelry Deshun Dailey – Burglary of a habitation; burglary of a building.

Ashley Nicole Graham – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Nicholas Matthew Griffith – Abandoning a child.

Iris Montserrat Suarez – Abandoning a child.

Dustin Wayne Vyoral – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.

