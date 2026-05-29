Elizabeth Janet Victery Pruitt, 80, of Greer, South Carolina passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at TerraBella Thornblade Senior Living in Greer, South Caroline. She was born on April 19, 1945 in Goose Creek, Texas, the daughter of M.H. and Margaret Amilee (Ashabranner) Victery. Elizabeth married Russell Lash in 1965 and then later married Thomas Pruitt in Milford, Illinois on May 16, 1992 and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2018.

Elizabeth is survived by one daughter, Suzanne Lash Garrison of Greer, South Carolina; one son, Ryan Lash of Louisville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Benjamin Garrison and Remy Lash; one brother, Donald (Winona) Victery of Fairfield, California; three step-daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Pruitt-Hammond of Fitchburg, Wisconsin; Emilee (Ryan) Goon of Lebanon, Indiana, and Hannah Rice of Monticello, Indiana; seven step-grandchildren, Josie, Eve, Landry, Reese, Aiden, Gage, and Anna.

Elizabeth grew up in Crockett, Texas and was a 1963 graduate of Crockett High School, where she won The University Interscholastic League Girls’ Tennis Doubles AA First Place Finish in the 1962 State Meet. She then attended Trinity University in San Antonio.

Elizabeth was very active in church, giving numerous speeches for various church groups. She also played the piano at church as well as played in the handbell choir. Elizabeth loved antiquing and gardening.

Visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2026 at the Knapp Funeral Home, 201 W. Jones St., Milford, Illinois. A graveside service followed at 2:15 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to American Stroke Association.

Please share a memory of Elizabeth at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.