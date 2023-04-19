Esaricelene Harris-Ervin (72) of Crockett, TX, was a faithful wife, mother, and friend. She was born in Madisonville, TX to the parentage of Enos and Lula Mae Kelly-Harris. She received Christ at an early age and remained a member of Union Prairie Missionary Baptist Church until her passing, under the leadership of Pastor Myron Waddell.

Esaricelene was a graduate of Center Grove High School in Lovelady, TX and after completion she became a nurse at Houston County Hospital. She later worked as a seamstress for Earl’s manufacturing and finished her working career as a Correctional Officer for Texas Department of Criminal Justice at Beto I, in Tennessee Colony, TX.

Esaricelene and Tom Ervin met in 1968 and were a match made in heaven. During their union they raised 5 wonderful kids and completed their union on May 11, 1997. Their love and devotion withstood many obstacles and maintained a family bond that continues today.

Esaricelene spent her life helping others. “No” was not a word she used often. If it was a few dollars, food or a place to stay, she was always willing to help. Her kindness touched many people and left a Lasting Legacy.

Esaricelene is preceded in death by both parents, Enos Harris and Lula Mae Kelly-Harris; sister Violet McMearn, brothers Enos Henry Harris, Hayward Harris; daughters Diane Moten, and Therlesia Harris.

Left to continue her legacy is her husband Tom Ervin, Crockett, TX; son Paul (Deloris) Harris, Italy, TX, daughters, Tonya Harris, Crockett, TX and Bonita (Thomas) Harris, Waco, TX; brothers Donald E. (Cinzia) Harris, Aviano, Italy, Sederick A. (Tonya) Harris, Crockett, TX; sister, Rose Washington, Crockett, TX; aunts Janice Kelly-Moten, Crockett, TX, Diane Kelly-Murphy, Spring, TX; uncle Bernard Kelly, Crockett, TX; sisters-in-law Van Mitchell, and Yvonne (Jerry) Holmes, of Crockett, TX, Angela (Kevin) Ewing, Spring, TX, Brenda Ervin, Crockett, TX; brothers-in-law Jim (Loretta) Ervin, Norris (Karen) Ervin, and Johnny Ray Ervin, Cliff Ervin, all of Crockett, TX; fifteen (15) grands, thirteen (13) great-grands.

Services for Esaricelene were held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, Crockett Texas. Reverend Myron Waddell, Eulogist; Interment Murphy Cemetery, Austonio, TX.

