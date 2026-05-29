Graveside services for Billy Don Horne, 72 of Grapeland, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 11, 2026 in San Pedro Cemetery with Randy Shipman and Gary Reed officiating.

A visitation will be held from 6-7 P.M. on Friday, April 10, 2026 in the Bailey & Foster Chapel in Grapeland.

Billy was born January 27, 1954 in Waco, Texas to Morris and Dorothy Horne. He passed away on April 7, 2026 in Houston.

He graduated with honors from Texas A&M in 1976 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering where he used this degree at Vulcraft for over 40 years.

He was a collector of Western Memorabilia and a self-taught historian of antique firearms.

His hobbies were hunting and fly fishing.

He attended Felder’s Chapel Church in Grapeland.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Dorothy (Burt) Horne.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years Madra; brother: Gary Horne (Janet); children: Angie Thornton (Chris), Willy Horne (Lesley), Marcus Horne (Faith), Sandi Thornton (Glenn Ray), Sherry Duhon (Heath), Shannon Payne (Joanie); grandchildren: Lane, Brace, Kaislyn and Rhandii Thornton; Nate, Leah and Triston Horne; Nicholas Thornton (Brittney), Glenn Thornton (Jaycie), Bailey Duhon, Dylan Duhon (Ashley), Brayden Barron and Briar Payne; great-grands: Presley Marie Thornton, Charley Mae Thornton and Robert Dean Duhon; niece: Katy Bakker (Josh); great nieces Payge and Parker.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Brace Thornton, Nathaniel Horne, Triston Horne, Nicholas Thornton, Glenn Thornton, Bailey Duhon, Dylan Duhon and Brayden Barron.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Billy’s memory to Felders Chapel Church, 5434 FM227 East, Grapeland, Tx 75844.

To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.