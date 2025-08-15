Bettie Marie Wilson Sarver, age 87, passed away peacefully in Crockett, on July 22, 2025. She was born December 16, 1937, in Livingston, Texas, to Elbert Herman Wilson and Rowena Haynes Wilson. Bettie grew up in Baytown (Goose Creek), where she was active in school, church, and community life. She attended the University of Texas at Austin for two years, where she met and later married George L. Sarver, Jr. They began their married life as students and would go on to celebrate over 65 years of marriage, raising four children together.

Bettie was a devoted homemaker and what she lovingly referred to as the “executive wife,” skillfully managing a household that relocated frequently due to George’s career. She actively supported her children’s growth through involvement in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and in Brownies and Girl Scouts. She also gave generously of her time to hospital volunteer programs and community service wherever the family lived – including Texas, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and finally back to Texas.

Bettie had a talent for turning each house into a home and never stopped learning. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts–Amherst in 1972, commuting from their Longmeadow home while raising 4 children.

After George’s retirement from the petrochemical industry, the couple embarked on a new chapter as ranchers in Houston County, Texas. Bettie found joy and fulfillment in country life, learning new skills and becoming a proud member of the agricultural community.

She was a committed member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crockett, where she served as a Ruling Elder and contributed to Anniversary and History Committees. She was also active in the Houston County Historical Commission and the Major Jarrell Beasley Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), serving in roles including Regent, Treasurer, and Honorary Regent.

In addition to ranching, Bettie’s interests were wide-ranging: sewing, interior decorating, gardening, landscape design, wildflowers, music, books, and travel.

But perhaps her deepest passion was history and genealogy. She meticulously researched her own ancestry and generously assisted others with their genealogical pursuits, often upon requests from around the world.

Her work led to the publication of several findings and the successful tracing of her family lineage back to 17th-century Scotland. She took great pride in her Scottish roots, her Texan identity, and her patriotism as an American.

Above all, Bettie was happiest when surrounded by her family; she loved entertaining children and grandchildren on the ranch. Even after her cancer diagnosis in 2007, she embraced life with courage and grace, adapting to a “new normal” while continuing to live life fully and with purpose.

Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Sarver, Jr.; son, Ronald W. Sarver; daughter, Kimberly M. Sarver.

She is survived by son, George L. Sarver, III and wife, Laurie; daughter, Pamela S. Barrett; and daughter-in-law, Teri Sarver. She also leaves behind beloved grandchildren: David Sarver and wife, Melissa, Stephen Vimes and wife, Meg, Spencer Barrett, and Lindsey Barrett; and great-grandson, Desmond Vimes.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel in Crockett, Texas with Rev. Jim Tom Ainsworth officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Midway Cemetery in Livingston.

Memorials may be made to the Major Jarrell Beasley Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, staff, friends and neighbors who supported Bettie through the years and shared in her remarkable life.

