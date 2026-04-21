Darrel Wayne Deckard, 75, of Crockett, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 28, 2026. Darrel was born August 21, 1950 in Dallas, Texas to parents, Steve Powell Deckard and Merle Elaine Collins Deckard. He grew up in Cedar Hill, where he attended Cedar Hill High School, and played football, basketball, and tennis. He spent the majority of his life serving the Crockett community as both a firefighter and a deputy. Being a firefighter was his passion and a career he was deeply proud of.

He began his fire service as a volunteer and worked his way up to Fire Chief, a role he took great pride in. Over more than 30 years, he helped shape and grow the department from one that relied on solely volunteers into what it is today. He also mentored many young firefighters who went on to build long careers of their own.

Darrel was the kind of man people looked to when something needed to be handled the right way. He was known for being kind, quick to reply with a witty comment, but not afraid to put his foot down. He carried himself with a quiet authority, was no nonsense, but fair and steady. He was dependable, a man of his word, and someone you could always count on to do what was right.

He loved being outdoors. Fishing and hunting were some of his favorite things to do, especially early mornings on the bay in his kayak.

He shared that love with his brother Randy Deckard, who he was always competing with over who caught the bigger fish. He enjoyed being outside whether he was cooking on his grill or napping in his chair.

He genuinely loved being a grandpa and spending time with his grandchildren, whether that meant taking trips, playing board games, or showing up to soccer.

Darrel was a selfless man, someone you could always count on to know what to do, and to do it the right way. He will be remembered for his service, his leadership, and the steady presence he brought to the people around him.

Darrel was very proud of his family. He is survived by daughters, Leanne and husband Tim, and Leslie and husband Zac; grandchildren, Franklin, Tristan, Roman, and Aubry; sister, Debbie and husband Ron; and nieces and nephews, Ty, Kimberly, Sarah, and Kate.

He was preceded in death by parents, Steve and Elaine Deckard, and brother, Randy Deckard.

A memorial service for Darrel Wayne Deckard was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2026 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crockett Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com