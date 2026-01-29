Charles Walter “Chuck” Franklin, III was called home to rest in eternal peace leaving behind memories cherished by his family, friends and the community. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and family man whose life touched many. Chuck was a longtime resident of Grapeland, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2026, at the age of 72. He was born in Houston, Texas, to C. W. Franklin, Jr. and Delores Richardson Franklin.

He graduated from Conroe High School, where he met the love of his life, Kalinda Franklin. They were united in marriage on July 21, 1972, and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage—a true testimony to their love, faith, and commitment. Together, they built a family on a foundation of love and devotion.

Chuck began his career working alongside his father as a machinist at Texas Forge, a time he later reflected on with deep appreciation and often shared that he wished he had remained working side by side with his dad. Throughout his life, he wore many hats across a variety of fields; however, his most distinguished and accomplished career was in law enforcement. Chuck began his service with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a Reserve Deputy, Deputy, Sergeant, Investigator, Lieutenant, Captain, and Emergency Management Coordinator. He later returned to his hometown of Grapeland, Texas, where he served as a Patrolman and ultimately retired as Chief of Police.

Chuck was the proud Dad of four daughters: Shelly Franklin Morris and husband Don Morris of Grapeland, Sandra “Sam” Vaden and husband Greg Vaden of Grapeland, Stacey Franklin of Buffalo, and Tracey Franklin of Grapeland. He shared a special bond with his grandchildren, each of whom brought him great joy and pride. He loved watching them grow, celebrating their milestones, and offering guidance through quiet strength and unwavering support. His grandchildren all held a special place in his heart — Kaleb “Bubba” Morris, Kollin Morris Corry, Jacob Vaden, Charles Rhyder McCraw, Rhylee McCraw and he lovingly helped raise two grandsons, Charles Cadden Franklin and Colten Lane Franklin, whom he cherished as his own.

Chuck’s great-grandchildren, Karter Morris, Kash Morris, Ava Franklin, Sadie Franklin, and Blaire Corry, brought him endless delight. He adored spending time with them, watching their personalities shine, and sharing the same love, guidance, and joy he had always given to his children and grandchildren.

Chuck was the oldest of three children that he shared a lifelong bond with, rooted in family, loyalty, and love. Through every season of life, they remained connected by shared memories, music, mutual support, and deep respect for one another. He always cherished his life and memories with his sister, Phyllis Traylor and husband Mike Traylor; his brother, Melvin Franklin and wife Kim Franklin; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He also leaves behind his lifelong childhood friend, Butch Ingle and his honorary best friend, Don Morris, who cherished and loved as family.

He was preceded in death and reunited with his older infant brother, Charles Allen Franklin; his great-grandson, Koehne Vaden; and his parents, Delores Franklin and C. W. Franklin Jr.

Chuck was a humble man who made a lasting difference and impact in the lives of those he touched. Whether through his service in law enforcement or his love for music, he lived with purpose, integrity, and heart. His legacy will forever remain in the lives he touched and the family he loved so deeply.

Funeral services to celebrate Chuck Franklin’s life were conducted at eleven o’clock in the morning on Friday, the 9th day of January 2026 at Grapeland First Methodist Church with Pastor Melvin Wayne Franklin officiating the service.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers werebButch Ingle, Don Morris, Greg Vaden, Kaleb “Bubba” Morris, Charles Cadden Franklin, Colten Franklin, Jacob Vaden, and Charles Rhyder McCraw.

Funeral services for Charles Walter Franklin, III are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. Please visit his online memorial tribute at www.rhonefuneralhome.com, where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.