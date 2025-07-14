John Craig Reed, of Crockett, Texas was born on September 20, 1951 in Houston, Texas and passed away on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at the age of 73. Craig attended Sam Houston High School in Houston, Texas until he decided school was not for him. His father enrolled him in Houston Barber College; and it was there that Craig found his calling. He worked for Hargraves Barber Shop in Tomball for many years before moving to Crockett. Once in Crocket, he began cutting hair at The Town Square Barber Shop and quickly became a beloved figure in the community. Craig always had a funny story to tell about the people who sat in his chair. Although he welcomed people of all ages, his favorite customers were the little boys who came in for their very first haircut…and over time, those boys grew up and returned, now fathers themselves, bringing their own sons to sit in Craig’s chair for that same first haircut. It was those full-circle moments that Craig loved the most.

Craig loved to travel and see the sights of this great country, and his motorcycle was his favorite mode of transportation. He loved to tell everyone how he had visited almost all 50 states – only missing Alaska and Hawaii. Among all his travels, the annual trip to Sturgis, South Dakota for the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was by far his favorite. He spent all year preparing for that ride and mapping out his journey. Each trip brought new friendships, unforgettable sights, and the kind of outrageous stories that only Craig could tell.

Craig loved fishing and being on or near the water. He knew every cove and every hidden fishing spot on Houston County Lake. Craig loved living on the lake and was able to share his knowledge of the water and passion for fishing, for many years, with others as a Fishing Guide. Craig could always tell who the true fishermen were… and who were the imposters.

Craig loved music; he especially loved the rich twangy soul of classic country music and artists like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Acuff, and Conway Twitty. Craig was blessed with an ear for music and a heart full of rhythm – even though he never took a formal music lesson, he could pick up any instrument and play it. His early adult years were spent performing in various clubs and restaurants around Houston; but his favorite gigs were at family gatherings and church services.

When his health wouldn’t allow him to sing any longer, he figured out another way to bring music to people’s lives…he became the DJ for KIVY’s Saturday Night Classic Country Radio Show. His unique voice became a staple in the homes and cars of people in Houston County and surrounding areas for many years, until he signed off in 2017

Craig’s passion for baseball was lifelong—it took root during his Little League days and never let go. Craig was a true student of the game, but his heart belonged to one team: the Houston Astros. He was their number one fan in every sense of the word! Each spring, he made the long drive to Houston for Opening Day, treating it like his own personal holiday. He soaked up every moment, from the first pitch to the final out, always wearing his Astros gear with pride and a grin that stretched from ear to ear.

More than anything in his life, Craig cared most about his kids and being a great father. He supported his children and always encouraged them. He believed in them and always wanted what was in their best interest. He emulated qualities that his children hope to carry forward in their daily lives – a love for Christ, humility, humor, and pure joy in life. All of his children knew, without a doubt, how much he loved them.

Above all the titles Craig carried – musician, outdoorsman, storyteller, Astros superfan, devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather—the one he held dearest was Man of God. His faith wasn’t just something he spoke about; it was something he lived daily, with humility, compassion, and an open heart. Craig loved the Lord, and his personal life testimony encouraged people and transformed many lives.

Craig is survived by his wife of 28 years, Joan Reed; daughter, Julie Todd and husband, Billy, sons, Clifton Reed and Jessie Reed and wife, Kristi; six grandchildren, Brandon Todd, Lane Todd, Kaylan Reed and husband, Kyle, Angel Reed, Jay Reed and Jordan Reed; two great-grandchildren, Kylen Countryman and Kohan Countryman; brother, Chris Reed and wife, Brenda; and sisters, Janet Chalmers and Jeana Bellinger and husband, Eric. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, John Reed and Doris Reed.

A celebration of Craig’s life was held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Visitation begann at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. The family invited everyone to wear their favorite Houston Astros attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crockett Merchants Youth Baseball, P. O. Box 1334 Crockett, Texas 75835.

