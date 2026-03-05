Reprimand Letter Raises Open Meetings Questions for Crockett Housing Authority Board

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A formal reprimand issued to the Executive Director of the Crockett Housing Authority is raising new questions about whether the board of commissioners complied with Texas open meetings law when the action was taken.

Documents obtained by The Messenger through a Texas Public Information Act request show that the Housing Authority board issued a written “Formal Reprimand – Communication and Operational Responsibilities” to Executive Director Courtney Yarbrough dated Feb. 17, 2026.

The letter is signed by Board Chair Lois Ball and all commissioners.

However, a review of the posted Feb. 17 meeting agenda and official minutes shows no item authorizing issuance of a formal reprimand, nor any recorded vote adopting such disciplinary action.

The Feb. 17 agenda included an executive session under Texas Government Code 551.074 for personnel matters, along with discussion items related to office closure, notification policy, budget, financial planning, procurement policy and lease violations. The minutes reflect discussion on those topics and show the meeting adjourned at 2:05 p.m., but do not document any action taken to reprimand the executive director.

Under the Texas Open Meetings Act (TOMA), public bodies are required to post specific agenda items in advance of meetings, and while personnel matters may be discussed in executive session, final action must generally be taken in open session and properly recorded.

The reprimand letter, dated the same day as the meeting, states that the board was issuing a formal reprimand for what it described as “repeated failures in communication and operational notification” impacting the Housing Authority’s function.

The letter cites allegations including improper notification of office closures, failure to notify board members of operational changes and communication by text rather than phone in official matters. It further warns that continued deficiencies “may result in further disciplinary action.”

On the final page of the document, Yarbrough wrote a handwritten notation stating: “Did not go in executive session. Board stated that it had the wrong date then said they have never seen the document,” and further wrote that she was “given this document in 2/25 meeting.”

Yarbrough confirmed to The Messenger that she was present for the entirety of the Feb. 17 meeting.

The question now raised is when and how the reprimand was reviewed and signed by the full board.

If discussed in executive session on Feb. 17, no action reflecting adoption of the reprimand appears in the open meeting minutes. If not acted upon during the posted meeting, it remains unclear whether a quorum of commissioners met or deliberated outside a properly posted public meeting.

Board Chair Lois Ball declined to comment when contacted by The Messenger. Other commissioners either declined comment or did not provide clarification regarding when the letter was drafted, reviewed or signed.

The development adds another layer to ongoing controversy surrounding a six-figure office remodel project, change orders and internal disagreements over procurement and check-signing authority at the Housing Authority.

As a public body, the Crockett Housing Authority board is subject to Texas open meetings requirements. Whether the issuance of the reprimand complied with those requirements remains an open question.

The Messenger will continue seeking clarification from board members and reviewing additional records related to the Feb. 17 meeting and subsequent board actions.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]