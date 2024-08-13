Wild West Show Headed for Salmon Lake Park

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Salmon Lake Park will play host to the Strong Horse Ranch Wild West Show Friday-Sunday Aug. 16-18, with everything from live music to religious services, all designed to benefit the Strong Horse Ranch Training Facility Children’s Camp.

The event will begin Friday evening with live music, before the Saturday set of events kick off. The day’s fun will include a silent auction featuring unique and donated items. There will be plenty for kids to enjoy, from stick horse races and other activities for children of all ages.

Old West Chronicles will put on their unique Wild West Show Saturday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., with a Sunday morning Church service the next morning.

As always, there will be plenty of space to enjoy the fun, with cabins and other facilities available for rent.

Salmon Lake Park is located at 247 Salmon Lake Road in Grapeland, or for more details, call (936) 687-2594.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]