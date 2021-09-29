Sandies Stampede Past Mustangs, 58-22

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

BURKEVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies hit the road last Thursday evening as they traveled to Burkeville to take on the Mustangs in their last non-district game of the 2021 season.

Grapeland came into the game with a record of 2-2 while Burkeville was 3-0. The Sandies were hoping to rebound from a tough loss to Kirbyville the previous week while the Mustangs were looking to go 4-0 for the first time in a very long time.

Following the pre-game festivities, the Sandies opened the game with possession of the ball deep in their own end of the field. One thing about this year’s team, they can flip the script in a hurry and they did just that.

On their third play from scrimmage, Johnny Lamb connected with Omarian Wiley on an 80-yard bomb for six points. Older brother Cadarian Wiley converted the try for two and with less than two minutes gone in the opening quarter, the Sandies led 8-0.

When Burkeville took possession, they drove the length of the field to score but the try for two was no good. A punt from Grapeland gave the ball back to the Mustangs and they started another lengthy, methodical drive that ended in the end zone. This time the try for two was good, giving the home team a 14-8 lead.

The lead didn’t last very long, however. The next time the Sandies had the ball, C. Wiley took a handoff, bounced it around the left side of the defense and raced untouched for an 82-yard TD. The try for two was no good, but Grapeland had tied the game at 14.

As the second quarter got underway, the Mustangs answered back. On their next possession Burkeville was faced with a third-and two. The Mustangs’ Daelond Fredieu kept the ball, went up the middle and didn’t stop until he crossed the goal line for a 53-yard TD. The try for two was good and gave Burkeville a 22-14 lead.

After the kickoff, Riley Murchison burst into the Mustangs’ secondary on his way to a 45-yard gain. Two plays later, Murchison connected with O. Wiley for a 35-yard touchdown to make the score 22-20, in favor of Burkeville.

A fumble on the Mustangs’ next possession was recovered by Grapeland’s Landon Jackson. The turnover led to another score from the Sandies as Murchison found Jax Vickers for a five-yard TD pass to put Grapeland in the lead for good.

Following the halftime break, the Mustangs drove the length of the field but a touchdown-saving tackle from Lekerian Smith kept Burkeville out of the end zone. With their backs to the goal line, the Grapeland D stiffened and forced a turnover on downs.

The Sandies then started a drive of their own which ended with a five-yard Murchison TD. The try for two was good, as Grapeland extended its lead to 34-22.

On Burkeville’s next possession, Fredieu was picked off by Murchison. Two plays later, C. Wiley found the end zone from five-yards out to increase the lead to 20, after the two-point conversion.

Another turnover from the Mustangs led to C. Wiley’s third TD of the evening as he galloped 35 yards to paydirt, dashing any hopes Burkeville might have had of a comeback.

Following yet another turnover from the Mustangs, Smith closed out the scoring for Grapeland with a 25-yard scoring romp. The try for two was good and ended the scoring for the night as Grapeland defeated Burkeville by a final score of 58-22.

The Sandies are back in action on Friday as they host the Alto Yellow Jackets in the District 11-2A DI opener for both teams. It will be Senior Night at Sandie Stadium so plan on getting there a little earlier as the seniors are honored. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

