City of Crockett Celebrates Renovations at I.T. Williams Park

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett city council held a meeting at I.T. Williams Park Monday, April 3 to celebrate the work recently completed at the complex including a new pavilion and renovations to the bathrooms. The park, located on Martin Luther King Boulevard, is named after I.T. Williams who worked with African American youth during segregation.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher along with city council members (except Darrell Jones, who was absent) met under the new pavilion where locals, city employees, political candidates and first responders gathered to enjoy hot dogs during the ceremony.

Kids played nearby in other areas of the park while small crowds gathered and cars drove by slowly, curious to see such a large turnout on a Monday night in the local park.

Councilman Ernest Jackson was happy to greet so many people at the park located in his precinct.

“We are delighted that you are willing to share this occasion with us in this beautiful place,” Jackson said. “A place residents and many other people can enjoy for years to come. This is what we can accomplish when we work together for the common good.”

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh told the audience this is what the community needs to flourish.

“This is beautiful – and we want to do more!” Marsh said. Pointing to the children laughing and playing nearby Marsh said, “That is what it’s all about and I am proud to be a part of what is happening here and I want to see more.”

Councilwoman Marquita Beasley shared her fond memories of Williams Park.

“Part of the park is in my precinct as well and I remember swinging on those swings as a kid and then having to go home to have a birthday party,” Beasley said. “So having this pavilion here was a long time coming and maybe we can add more to the park, too.”

The renovations to the park bathrooms and the construction of the new pavilion were one of the projects the city council chose to focus on using grant monies. The event drew several dozen people from law enforcement to the crews who were doing the work on the park itself. City Administrator John Angerstein said there were a few things left to do to get the bathrooms finished but the work had gone smoothly and quickly.

Most candidates for the upcoming political races were present, shaking hands and swapping anecdotes from the campaign trail. Several mentioned campaign sign vandalism, which all said was not in the spirit of local elections.

Mayoral challenger Connie Strban and Mayor Fisher shared good-natured comments as people tucked into the grilled hotdogs and snacks provided by the city.

The Messenger, along with the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce, will hold a free public forum for all candidates to Crockett races Tuesday, April 18 at the Crockett Civic Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]