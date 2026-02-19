Bobby Hallmark (93) was born on February 7, 1933 in Grapeland, TX and passed away on February 14, 2026 at his home in Grapeland. He was preceded in death by his parents, OC and Mary Sam Hallmark, his wife Wilma Hallmark, sons Sam Hallmark and Dan Hallmark, great grandson Jemeni Grant and sons in law James Watson and Jimmie Rader.

He is survived by his daughters Denise Watson of Grapeland, Sylvia Rader of Houston and Helma Hallmark of Grapeland, grandson Jason B. Hallmark and great grandson Jason T. Hallmark. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.

Bobby was born and raised in Grapeland, attended Grapeland schools and graduated from Grapeland High School in 1950. He served 4 years in the US Army, and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Studies from Sam Houston State University. He was a very gifted artist, known throughout the Grapeland and surrounding areas for hand painted signs and beautiful water color and oil paintings. He was owner and operator of Hallmark Signs for over 40 years.

Special thanks to Michael Lemons, Sonya Starkey and Luminos Hospice for their help in caring for our Dad and our family during his final days.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason B. Hallmark, Jason T. Hallmark, Jake Watson, Stevie Hallmark, Taylor Minter, Jayden Grant, Matthew Minter.

Honorary Pallbearers: Tommy Minter Jr., Micheal Minter & Michael Lemons.

Funeral service were held at First Methodist Church of Grapeland with Tim Allen officiating, Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM. Interment at Grapeland City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by Walker and Walker of Grapeland, TX.