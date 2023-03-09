Gene Porter Russell was born January 9, 1924 to Oscar Franklin and Myrtle Nora (Romine) Porter in Cleveland, Ohio. Oscar died when Gene was 7 years old and she with her mother and sister eventually settled in Edna, TX. After High School, Gene attended Sam Houston State Teachers College where she met her future husband, Marvin E. Russell. When World War II broke out, she entered Jefferson Davis Hospital School of Nursing graduating in May, 1945. She maintained her nursing license for 54 years. Gene and Marvin married September 1, 1946 and shared close to 60 years of married life together. Marvin passed away in 2006, just a few months before their anniversary. Gene worked with Marvin in his dental practice and also served as Angleton ISD school nurse and as member of the Angleton-Danbury Hospital Auxiliary. Over the years, they enjoyed the Crescendo Dance Club, golfing at Riverside Country Club, hosting the Bridge Club and traveling. Gene was also active with the Angleton Study Forum and as a Girl Scout troop leader. After retiring and moving to Lovelady, Gene continued an active life of service with the Methodist Church and as a member of the Bell Choir.

In her immediate family, Gene is survived by two children, Ray and Lyn with husband, Mark and three grandchildren, James, Thomas and Sarah and her double first cousin, (an “other” sister) Martha Gene Porter. Extended family and friends are too many to list but include: the children and families of Emmett and Elsie Cole, the children and families of Malcolm and Betty Romine; the children and families of Robert and Sammy Taylor. Gene loved you all.

Gene has left a beautiful legacy of warm smiles, hospitality, kindness, love and service to church and community. May she Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory.

Funeral services for Gene Porter Russell will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Lovelady First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Lovelady Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the Lovelady UMC or the American Cancer Society.

