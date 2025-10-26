Houston County News #4 10/26/2025
Welcome to this week’s edition of Houston County News! This week:
- We speak about groundwater issues with Consolidated Water’s Amber Stelly
- We take a tour of the Crockett Fire Department with CFD Chief Jason Frizzell
- We meet Crockett Lady Bulldog Volleyball team captain Jasmine Diaz
- We see highlights from the latest ruckus at Crockett City Council
- We are joined by local businessmen Marco Hayes who is bringing a mobile mammogram to our area
- Elkhart Pastor David Franklin prays for us
- And so much more!