Houston County News #4 10/26/2025

ByGreg Ritchie

Welcome to this week’s edition of Houston County News! This week:

  • We speak about groundwater issues with Consolidated Water’s Amber Stelly
  • We take a tour of the Crockett Fire Department with CFD Chief Jason Frizzell
  • We meet Crockett Lady Bulldog Volleyball team captain Jasmine Diaz
  • We see highlights from the latest ruckus at Crockett City Council
  • We are joined by local businessmen Marco Hayes who is bringing a mobile mammogram to our area
  • Elkhart Pastor David Franklin prays for us
  • And so much more!

