Bulldogs’ Show Heart Against Westwood – Set Sights on Teague in Homecoming Matchup

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldogs may have fallen short on the scoreboard Friday night, Oct. 10, but not in spirit. Facing undefeated Westwood under the lights at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium, the Bulldogs fought with everything they had, striking first and keeping the game within reach until the final minutes, before falling 56-35.

It was a night that proved the Bulldogs’ record doesn’t tell the whole story. From the first drive, the home crowd could sense something special. Crockett opened the game with authority, running three plays for 31 yards before a bit of misdirection set up a short plunge up the middle for the first touchdown of the night. The Bulldogs led 7-0 early, and the roar that followed echoed with pride across town.

“We started off just like we wanted to,” Head Coach and Athletics Director Jody Jordan said. “We got the pooch kick, recovered it, and went in and scored. That’s how you want to start a football game.”

Westwood, unbeaten and loaded with experience, struck back quickly, but Crockett refused to fold. Down 21-7 in the second quarter and facing a long first-and-28 after a penalty, the Bulldogs went to the air. Quarterback Jaden White faked the run, dropped back, and fired deep to Dekorian “Biscuit” Butler, who hauled in the 63-yard strike for a touchdown that jolted the stands back to life.

“That was a called play,” Jordan said with a grin. “They were trying to stop the run, so we went right by them. Jaden made a great pass and ‘Corn’ Butler made a great catch and scored. That’s part of what we do — take what the defense gives us.”

Before halftime, Crockett’s relentless ground game struck again. A long run down the left side set up another short-yardage score, cutting Westwood’s lead to 27-21 at the break. The Bulldogs were right where they wanted to be — within one score of one of the toughest teams in the district.

“We thought we should have been ahead at the half,” Jordan said. “We had two turnovers in the first half that got us behind the ball a bit. But our kids didn’t quit. They played hard for four quarters until it was over.”

Crockett kept pounding away in the second half. Late in the third quarter, facing fourth-and-11, running back Jacorian Griffin — or “Biscuit,” as his teammates call him — caught Westwood off guard again, slashing straight up the middle for another touchdown. The Bulldogs refused to go quietly, adding one more score before the final buzzer.

Griffin led the offensive onslaught with 30 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns, pushing his season total to more than 900 yards on the ground. Jordan said he expects his workhorse back to break the 1,000-yard mark this Friday.

“He’s hard to tackle,” the coach said. “He’s really coming into his own. Once he gets those legs moving, it’s hard to get him down. We tell him, keep those legs driving and good things happen.”

Crockett’s offensive numbers backed up the effort — 55 rushes for 317 yards and four touchdowns, plus the 63-yard scoring pass from White to Butler. Senior kicker Omar Gonzales went a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points, giving the Bulldogs steady production on special teams.

“Special teams played well,” Jordan said. “Omar was perfect on PATs, (points after touchdown) our deep snapper and holder did their jobs, and Javon Bolton flipped the field for us with a couple of great punts — one for 49 yards, another for 47. I thought we did a good job overall.”

On defense, the Bulldogs battled a high-tempo Westwood offense that mixed passing and rushing effectively. Crockett allowed 150 rushing yards and 226 passing yards, but never stopped bringing pressure. Linebacker St-Shawn Sandles led the charge with seven tackles, four assists, two tackles for loss, and two sacks, while Julian Adams added six tackles and a pass breakup.

“Our defense played hard,” Jordan said. “We gave up some yards, but we got after it. Coach Grimes does a great job getting those guys ready every week. They never stop hitting.”

Jordan, now in his second year leading the Bulldogs, said what’s happening in Crockett is bigger than a single game or even a season. He sees a culture forming — one rooted in discipline, brotherhood, and belief.

“I’m proud of everybody on the team,” he said. “I told them after the game, it might show an ‘L’ beside your name, but that doesn’t stand for losing. It stands for learning. We learn every week, and we’re growing every week.”

The Bulldogs, now 3-3 on the season, head into homecoming week focused on district rival Teague. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium. Jordan said he’s encouraging his players to enjoy the homecoming festivities but to stay focused on the task at hand.

“I told our kids, enjoy it — enjoy the parade, the pep rally, the people coming back to town,” he said. “But don’t lose sight of what our main job is, and that’s to beat Teague.”

The community will kick off homecoming celebrations Friday morning with a 10 a.m. parade downtown, followed by a pep rally across from the First Baptist and First Presbyterian churches. The annual Ring of Honor ceremony will take place during the game, with the Bulldog Band performing after the final whistle as they prepare for competition on Saturday.

Jordan said his message to the team this week is simple: play together, play proud, and keep believing.

“There are three parts to the game — offense, defense, and special teams,” he said. “We win together. We lose together. Nobody gets all the credit. That’s what being a Bulldog is about.”

As the stands fill this Friday night and the lights shine over Crockett once again, the Bulldogs will take the field not just as a team with something to prove, but as a program that’s rediscovered its heart. And that, Jordan said, is what really matters.

“We’re trending in the right direction,” he said. “If we can take care of business these next few weeks, we’ll be right there in the playoff picture. And if we’re in the playoffs, then we’re ahead of the game.”

