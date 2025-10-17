Bulldog Parade and Pep Rally Downtown Friday

By Greg Ritchie

CROCKETT – With the Bulldog spirit in full swing, preparations are nearly complete for the annual Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Homecoming Parade, set to roll through downtown at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17, followed immediately by a community pep rally celebrating the Bulldogs’ big homecoming matchup that night against Teague.

The parade, organized by the Crockett High School Student Council, with help from advisor Liza Clark, will follow its traditional route through downtown, beginning and ending near First Baptist Church. Floats will wind down Seventh Street, loop around the Houston County Courthouse, and finish at the green space behind the Methodist Church on East Goliad, where the community pep rally will take place.

“Everyone watching the parade can just walk over to the pep rally when it’s done,” said Clark. “We want the whole town to come out and join us — it’s a celebration for the entire community.”

The parade lineup begins at 9:30 a.m., featuring about 20 entries this year. Among them will be the Crockett Bulldogs football team, members of the CISD Board of Trustees, and floats representing the Crusaders youth football teams, Crockett Early Childhood Center, and Crockett Elementary. The high school homecoming court — including representatives from each class — will also make their appearance.

Community groups wishing to participate had until earlier this week to register through the student council, which uses the modest $10 entry fee to support its campus activities.

“It’s just a small way for us to raise a little money for student council,” Clark said. “The kids handle everything — they’ve worked really hard.”

Following the parade, the Crockett High School cheerleaders, led by Coach Shemira Davis, will take charge of the pep rally. A trailer will serve as the main stage for music and performances, with hot dogs and bottled water provided courtesy of local sponsors.

Meanwhile, in the halls of Crockett High, the energy is building. Student Council President Alexandra Kane, a senior and varsity softball player, said the group has been working late hours to pull the event together.

“It’s been pretty stressful,” she admitted with a laugh. “But we’re excited — we’ve been adding the final touches to everything to make sure it’s perfect.”

Kane, who has served on student council since her freshman year, said this week’s preparations have brought the group closer together.

“Obviously we’re kids, so there are creative differences sometimes,” she said. “But we get over it because we know we’re all working toward the same goal — making homecoming special for everyone.”

That spirit of teamwork extends beyond Friday’s festivities. The student council also organizes teacher appreciation events, holiday activities, Red Ribbon Week, and school-wide dress-up days to keep Bulldog pride alive year-round.

“We try to do things that make people excited to come to school and be part of something,” Kane said.

For Clark, watching her students take ownership of the homecoming celebration is what makes the long week worthwhile.

“They’re super excited,” she said. “This is what small-town homecoming is all about — the kids, the community, and that Bulldog spirit that ties us all together.”

The parade and pep rally are open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to line up early downtown to cheer on the Bulldogs as Crockett celebrates another year of pride and homecoming.

