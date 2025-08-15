Alice Speaker Jones, age 77, passed away on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at her home in Crockett. She was born October 2, 1947 in Galveston, TX and was the eldest daughter of George P. Speaker and F. Louise Tolbert Speaker. Alice grew up in Hitchcock and graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1966 where she was a member of the first National Honor Society at Hitchcock High School, assisting in its establishment in her senior year. Being very adventurous, on her 21st birthday she packed her bags and moved to San Antonio. After receiving her Associates Degree from Houston Community College in Spring, Alice married Derry L. Jones on December 12, 1980 in Houston. After retiring in 2003, they moved to Crockett to be near family.

Alice loved Texas and American history and became an important active member of the Houston County Historical Commission. She maintained the County Cemetery Book for many of those years as well as serving as secretary for three plus years. She was 100% Texan and loved looking at trees, longhorn cattle and wild flowers, especially bluebonnets and her favorite hobbies were reading and traveling. Alice was also a member of the Daughters of the American Republic and Crockett Classis Cruisers Car Club.

Alice and Derry loved to travel enjoying many special trips with Alaskan cruises being their favorite. In 2016, Derry and Alice visited Erwitte, Germany, where her paternal great grandparents had immigrated from. The church her paternal family attended for generations is still active.

Alice is survived by brother, George W. Speaker of Houston; sister, Tina Juarez and husband, Albert of Pearland; nephew, Bobby Wayne Hulsey of LaMarque; niece, Kari David of Calvert; great-nephew, Wesley Alvarez of Pearland, TX; great-nieces, Haylee and Hannah Johnson of Calvert, TX, Ariel Alvarez and Ursula Widman of Pearland, TX.; many cousins and special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Derry L. Jones; parents, George and Louise Speaker; brother, John Speaker; niece, Allison Ann Speaker Alvarez.

Graveside services for Alice Speaker Jones were held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 9, 2025 at Lovelady Antioch Cemetery.

