Wayne Harry Brown, age 78 of The Woodlands, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Montgomery. Wayne was born in Crockett on April 24, 1944 to parents, Harry Garfield Brown and Odessa Maureen Driskell Brown. He was a 1962 Graduate of Crockett High School, where he was a 3 sport letterman and all district pitcher. He attended Sam Houston State University on a Baseball scholarship and was a pitcher on the 1963 SHSU National Championship Baseball Team. In 1966 he married his CHS ‘62 classmate and high school sweetheart Joyce Annette Baldree. They started dating their sophomore year at Crockett and became engaged while Wayne was at Sam Houston. They were married 48 years, but always counted their time together as 54 years plus.

He earned a Bachelors of Science degree at SHSU and master’s degree at the University of Houston. After SHSU, he became the youngest 4A head baseball coach in the state of Texas at LaMarque High School and earned LaMarque multiple District Championships.

In 1974 he left the teaching/coaching profession and pursued a career as a packaging salesman for MacMillian Bloedel in Houston. He left MacMillian Bloedel in 1983, and was their #1 Sales Rep Nationally. Wayne then joined Willamette Industries as a Sales Manager over Southeast Texas and grew his territory to the point they built a plant in Sealy to support his market. He also enjoyed his time as the Sales Manager for Smurfit-Stone in New Orleans where Joyce and he met many lifetime friends. Wayne ended his career with McKinley Container and was again their #1 sales rep. He semi-retired in 2013 and independently brokered several accounts up until his passing. Wayne never quit working.

His hobbies were sports officiating, where he umpired baseball and refereed football. He was also a classic car collector, owning a 1955 and 1957 Chevy Bel Air. His greatest joy was being a grandfather to Hannah and Ariel Brown.

Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Baldree Brown in 2014; parents, Harry and Odessa Brown; grandparents, Freeman and Madge Brown, Harry and Ruth Driskell; sister, Susan Johnson. He is survived by his only son, Michael Brown and wife, Christie and granddaughters, Hannah and Ariel Brown of Montgomery.

He is also survived by his sister, Debbie Connaroe and brother, David Brown.

Funeral services for Wayne Harry Brown were held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. The interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com