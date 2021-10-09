Crockett ISD Gets Fired up at Pep Rally

By Will Johnson

CROCKETT – It’s the middle of October (almost) and that means Homecoming is in the air for many area schools. While a few local Homecomings have already held Homecoming, the Crockett Bulldogs celebrated their annual event this past week.

Leading off the Homecoming festivities, Crockett ISD hosted a community-wide pep rally on Tuesday evening, Oct. 5, to get the fans fired up for the Bulldogs’ game against the Westwood Panthers on Friday.

The pep rally was held in the parking lot of Crockett High School and emcee Ansel Bradshaw got the crowd going as he announced the Bulldogs were 2-0 and currently in first place in the District 9-3A DI standings.

Bradshaw then introduced CISD Superintendent John Emerich who addressed the Bulldog faithful.

“I want to thank you for being here tonight. Our new motto this year is ‘One Town. One School. One Family.’ This is certainly one of those events that goes along with that theme. I’m glad everyone has turned out. We are proud of our Bulldogs and when I say our Bulldogs, we start all the way down there with the football team. We are talking about the band; we’re talking about our cheerleaders and our Junior High cheerleaders. The Bulldogs is all of us and the Bulldogs is you guys too. That is what this is all about,” Emerich said as he gestured around the parking lot.

The Crockett Bulldog Band followed with a spirited rendition of the CHS Fight Song. The varsity cheerleaders were introduced after they backed up the band with a pair of cheers. This was followed by introductions of the volleyball, cross-country and football teams.

Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Alton Dixon was next up.

“How y’all doing?” he asked the Bulldog fans. “Are y’all ready to make some noise? We know it’s homecoming and we know it’s a special event. We know a lot of people come home for this and we plan on putting on a physical match and winning the football game for us, the Bulldogs!”

Following individual introductions of his team, Coach Dixon added, “We are so proud to represent Crockett, Texas. We are so proud to represent the city. We plan on putting on a show and finishing this thing the right way and trying to get that district title. That is always the ultimate goal – to win and to be better people. We appreciate all of your support and all that you do!”

