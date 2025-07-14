William Alvin “Tooter” Welch, age 87, of Holly passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at his home. Tooter was born November 30, 1937 in Rio Frio, Texas to parents, Lonnie Welch and Dora Ann Haynes Welch. He grew up moving around the Frio, Nueces, and Sabinal Canyons hence his love for all things Texas Hill Country. He served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958 being honorably discharged.

In January 20, 1996, he married Doris and they built a life together. He spent years horseracing and horsetrading before settling in Holly, TX where he started T & W Construction. Tooter built Holly Store and Café because Doris needed something to do which was in business for many years.

Tooter’s construction business is now in capable hands of grandson, Brandon, but at various times all of his grandkids worked alongside him which explains the work ethic they all possess.

Tooter is survived by wife, Doris Lane Welch of Holly; daughters, Tammy Etheridge and husband, Aaron of Austonio and Susan Bales of Holly; grandchildren, Charlie Graham and wife, Samara, Chelsea Avery and husband, Jason, William Graham and wife Carolina, Cody Bales and wife, Serena, Jackson Graham, Brandon Welch and wife, Hannah, Tanner Bales and wife, Brittany, Stephen Graham and wife, Charlee Holland; great-grandchildren, Harper Avery, Charli Jo Graham, Monte Avery and Knox Graham; brother, Larry Welch and wife, Shirley; sister, Billie Jo Fellers; numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Lon and Annie Welch; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman and Leila Welch, Pete and Mary Welch, Snooks Welch and Clyde Welch; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gertrude and Andy Hermes, Mary Lee and Norman Engelke, Bobbie Dodd, Virgil Fellers; nephews, Danny and Lenard; nieces, Helen and Doris.

Graveside funeral services for William Alvin “Tooter” Welch were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 19, 2025 at the Holly Cemetery. Visitation was held at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

The family request no flowers, please donate to the Holly Community Center, c/o Susan Bales, 6591 FM 1280 East, Lovelady, Texas 75851

