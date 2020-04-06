On March 14, 2020, James D Larsen passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior.

Born in Boston in 1960, he was the son of Alvan and Esther Larsen of Dixfield, Maine.

During his school years he was active in boy scouts resulting in an Eagle Scout Award. He also played football for Dirigo High School. After high school James continued his education at Boston University, his dads Alma-mater.

After college he moved to Texas where he worked for Federal Express, while attending Aviation (Jet) Mechanic School where he graduated Summa Cum Late.

James traveled to many countries of the world, often just hitch hiking throughout the region.

James always enjoyed a good adventure but the love of his life was his ranch in Texas and his wife Vicki. They both suffered debilitating sicknesses and cared for each other until James death.

James is survived by his mother, Esther Larsen of Dixfield, Maine. His wife, Vicki Belcher of Grapeland, Texas. Two brothers, George Larsen and his wife Laurie of Dixfield and John Larsen of Houston, Texas. Two nephews, Patrick and Jacob Larsen.

James was preceded in death by his father, Alvan Larsen and a son who only lived 19 days.

James will be missed by all his friends and family until we see him again.