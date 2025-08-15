Aral Lee Streetman of Grapeland peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, July 22. He was born May 20, 1931 to Gratan and Maude Otis Streetman. Aral grew up in Grapeland, helping in his dad’s gas station when he wasn’t in school. After graduating high school at seventeen, he eloped with his sweetheart, Edwina Bellar.

The couple were married over sixty-two years and had three children: Vicki Aral, Voni Aral, and Jossie (Joss) Aral.

In 1960 Aral moved his family to Mesquite where he repaired televisions for Montgomery Ward and Sanger-Harris in Dallas.

When he retired, Aral and Edwina returned to Grapeland.

Aral was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, and his brother Vaden. He is survived by his three children, Vicki Burrow of Grapeland,

Voni Robinson and husband Daniel of Garland, and Joss Streetman and wife Rebecca of Cedar Hill. His grandchildren include Richard Robinson, Rebecca Wood, and Valerie Bassett.

The viewing was held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 27, 2025 at First Baptist Church, Grapeland. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Pallbearers were Mitch Bassett, Toby Nivens, Daniel Robinson, Richard Robinson, Joss Streetman, and Rob Streetman.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to “Helping Hands” of the First Baptist Church of Grapeland.

To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneral home.com.