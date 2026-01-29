Kenneth “Kenny” Henry Sulewski, 83, of Trinity, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family Friday, January 9, 2026. Kenny was born to Henry and Helen Sulewski May 16, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. He was a graduate of St. Andrews Catholic High School, in Detroit.

Kenny was known for his many wonderful, witty characteristics by his family and friends. He honored his Polish heritage often, using popular phrases, songs and Polish nicknames for his grandchildren, as well as lovingly referring to anyone younger as “kiddo.” He was a regular on the golf course, known for his immaculate lawn etiquette, never allowing too many people in “his” kitchen, as well as for making delicious “Klups,” malts and goulash galore. These were just a few of the ways he enjoyed spending his time and what you could always count on him for.

Following high school, Kenny began working for Randolph Medical Supply Company, and later went on to begin his lengthy career with UPS in August of 1964. While working here, he gained a wealth of knowledge and experience working as a Delivery Clerk for four years, followed by a plethora of supervisory positions within the company, as well as a Customer Service Representative and Delivery Information Manager. Due to his dedication and work ethic within the company, he had the privilege of attending S.B.T.S. in June of 1971, followed by the opportunity to work as a Special Air Project Team member at the Southwest Region office for UPS. Kenny then had the honor of helping to open the first UPS office in Texas in 1972. After 20 years, he retired from UPS to spend more time with his family. He then began working for TDCJ in 1982, working his way up the ranks, eventually becoming a disciplinary captain. After many years of hard work and service, he retired once again in 2001.

While Kenny spent much of his life working diligently with both UPS and TDCJ, his true joy was in providing for and spending time with his family. He married the love of his life, Geraldine “Gerry” Austin on August 24, 1963 and together they had five wonderful children. The family relocated from Detroit to Houston in 1972. They later left the big city for small town life in Crockett, Texas in 1981 where their children would grow up and go on to all become Crockett High School graduates. Following his retirement from TDCJ, Ken and Gerry moved to Westwood Shores in Trinity, where they enjoyed life on the golf course and made many dear friends. Their children and grandchildren always enjoyed visiting them here and thought of Westwood Shores as a “second home,” always looking forward to the many family celebrations and get-togethers held here. Kenny and Gerry truly built a lasting legacy of faith, love and family, as the Lord intended, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Kenny is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Geraldine Sulewski of Trinity; children, Denise Gunnels and husband, Richard of Lovelady, Suzanne Balzer and husband, Randolph of Whittier, NC, David Sulewski and wife, Jennifer of Trinity, Anthony “Tony” Sulewski and wife, Koren of Crockett, Ann “Annie” Swick and husband, Todd of Bremond; grandchildren, Jayme Zuerner and husband, Chris of Charlotte, NC, Richard Gunnels and wife, Rachael of Teague, Case Gunnels of Lovelady, Trent Sulewski and wife, Karsyn of Breckenridge, Miranda Martin and husband Kastan of Layton, UT, Ashley Melchor of Ridgefield, WA, Angel Melchor of Crockett, Kyndall Sulewski of Dallas, and Josie, Jolie and Charlie Swick, all of Bremond; great-grandchildren, Peyton Martin, Suttyn Sulewski, Carter Johnson, Avery Johnson and Ridge Gunnels; sisters-in-law, Linda Sulewski of Westland, MI and Arlene Austin of Canton, MI; nieces, Pam Austin of Tomball, Katie Bahu of Brighton, MI and Kelly Doyle of Canton, MI; honorary children, Karla Evans, Shelly Short Arriaga, Tracey Wiseman Monroe, Joey Baker and Brandy Minter Crowson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helen Sulewski, father-in law and mother-in-law, Clifford and Mary Austin; brother, James Gerard Sulewski and brother-in-law, James Thomas Austin.

A memorial mass was held on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Trinity, Texas. Rosary was held at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family request memorials be made to Knights of Columbus Council #13136 in Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 401 Prospect, Trinity, Texas 75862, as Kenny was very active in their annual scholarship fundraisers, fish fry and pancake breakfast.

