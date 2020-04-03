Jennifer Hodges Bond, age 54, of Crockett passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Crockett Medical Center. Jennifer was born May 11, 1965 in Crockett to parents, Charles Ray Hodges and Janet Sue Hall Hodges. She was a graduate of Crockett High School then received her LVN nursing degree and had worked for many years in Crockett lastly as a surgical nurse. Jennifer was always a strong supporter and loved working at the Crockett hospital. She was a member and supporter of the Houston County Cancer Support Group and also the Houston County Youth Fair Association.

Jennifer is survived by husband, Russell Bond of Crockett; sons, James Bond and fiancé, Kelby Koehler of Crockett, Brad and Aurora Bond of Crockett; granddaughter, Paige Bond; father, Chili Hodges and wife, Judy of Crockett; brother, Jason Hodges and wife, Jessica of Crockett; nephews, Jayse Hodges of Crockett, Jordan Hodges of Dallas; niece, Makenna Hodges of Dallas; mother-in-law, Peggy Bond of Crockett; brother-in-law, Dwayne Bond and wife, Patricia of Whitehouse; nieces, Kathryn Wimberley of Tyler, Melissa Bond of Tyler, Jamie Bond of Crockett; other loving relatives and too many work family to mention . She was preceded in death by mother, Janet Hall Hodges; grandparents, Ella and Ralph Hall, J. M. and Essie Hodges.

A private graveside service for Jennifer Hodges Bond were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Evergreen Memorial Park with Rev. Kenney Dickenson officiating. Private visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday evening. A register book and memorial cards will be available outside or call to add your name.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be Support Group of Houston County, 192 Coral Gables, Trinity, TX 75862 or Dr. C. O. Murray Clinic, c/o Dick Murchison, 500 E. Houston Ave, Crockett, TX 75835.

