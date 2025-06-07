Local Officials Respond to Water Applications

Worried locals listen at the packed Consolidated Water special meeting held Tuesday, June 3. The entity heard dozens of concerns about the impact of the planned construction of wells in Anderson and Houston counties. Photo by Kelly Nicol / Messenger

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Local and state officials were quick to clarify their stance on the situation with Redtown Ranch Holdings, LLC and their bid to build dozens of commercial wells on land in Houston and Anderson counties. The move — which some officials privately called a “water grab” — could decimate groundwater in the area, affecting everything from farming and ranching to flooding and access to water.

Houston County Judge Jim Lovell had been in meetings with officials from both Houston and Anderson counties and made his position clear in a public statement.

“I was contacted by Anderson County Judge Carey McKinney concerning at least 22 commercial water wells located in Houston and Anderson counties,” Lovell said. “This water would be sold and sent via pipeline to Dallas. These wells are capable of depleting our groundwater source and it would be detrimental to our water supply! I strongly oppose this! Due to a deadline of June 19 to contest this project, I will be posting a special commissioners court meeting to discuss whatever steps necessary to oppose the drilling of these wells!”

State Rep. Trent Ashby sent a letter directly to the Neches and Trinity Valleys Ground Water District, opposing the initiative.

“I have been made aware of the intent to drill 21 wells in Anderson County that are capable of removing over 10 billion gallons of water a year—directly depleting our local aquifers. Consider this my official and ardent opposition to this application for these groundwater wells. As chairman of the Natural Resources Committee in the Texas House of Representatives, a good portion of my time is spent ensuring that Texas communities, and rural East Texas communities specifically, have their needed and relied upon water resources. Anderson County cannot afford to have its water supply literally pulled away for other areas of the state and I will fight to keep this from happening. While we are working rigorously at the state level to propose and enact significant legislation that will help ease the ongoing burdens across the state, I will not stand by while attempts are made to drain my own district. If you would like to set up a meeting to discuss this further, please reach out to my office at (512) 463-0730.”

Joni Clonts, Chairperson of the Republican Party of Houston County also issued a public statement.

“If these permits are issued, this would allow the extraction of millions of gallons of groundwater yearly from the aquifers. The action of this company would have a direct impact on people who live in those counties and the future development of our counties. I strongly oppose any permit or permits being issued to this company or any other company that would jeopardize and disrupt the lives of the people of Houston and Anderson Counties. We have chosen to live in rural Texas for a reason. It is not fair, nor it is right for the larger cities in Texas to be allowed to take our water. I know that the citizens of Houston County will stand up for our rights and what is fair. We will not step aside and allow this to happen. I know that the Houston County Water District Boards and Consolidated Water Corporation will agree with how the people of Houston County feel about this issue.”

