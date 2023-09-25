Crockett PD Looking For Hit and Run Driver

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 20 in the Crockett square.

Sources told The Messenger a pedestrian was knocked down by a car while walking on the crosswalk. The driver stopped immediately, while a second vehicle driven by an older man apparently struck the woman while she was on the ground and left the scene. CPD asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver and the vehicle involved in an online statement:

“On September 20, 2023, officers with the Crockett Police Department were dispatched to the area of South Fourth Street and West Goliad Avenue in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. It was determined that the pedestrian was struck by two different vehicles while crossing the roadway in the marked pedestrian crossing. The driver of one vehicle involved stayed on scene until officers arrived, but the other driver involved left the scene. Officers are still working to identify the second driver and vehicle involved in this incident. The photographs show the second vehicle involved. Anyone that may recognize this vehicle and the driver is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021. This investigation is still ongoing and will be updated at a later time.”

In an update shortly before press time, The Messenger learned the woman is still in the hospital and is expected to recover. CPD investigators are tracking the second vehicle using camera around Crockett and is continuing their investigation.

Sources have confirmed the sun may have played a role in the accident at that time of day and the driver of the second vehicle may not have realized what had happened, but CPD would still like to identify the individual and question him in order to close out their investigation.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]