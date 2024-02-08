Lovelady Community Ready for “Lovefest 2024”

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – For anyone who has attended a few of the signature Lovefests in Lovelady over the past 41 years, you know the weather hardly ever plays along. The mid-February event usually brings either rain or cold weather. For those who have never been part of the fun, veterans will tell you it’s worth the weather, every year.

This year will be no exception, with the weather for the traditional Saturday parade warm, with high’s in the lower 70’s, but with some possible rain thrown in the forecast, just to keep things interesting.

Have no fear, Lovefest is more than just a one day festival, with plenty of events, vendors and good food to keep you warm, dry and entertained.

The festivities kick off this Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the new Lovelady ISD gym, with the 42nd Annual Loivefest Coronation. Tickets for adults will be $4 and children $2. This is always a fun evening, with presentations from the kids of all ages, before the official coronation ceremony, always drawing a huge crowd.

Friday night will be the always entertaining Lovefest Dance, from 7-10 p.m. at the Old Gym, with tickets going for $10 each with a $15 cooler charge.

Lovelady Masonic Lodge will hold their cook-off at the Lovelady old gym on Saturday, with barbecue, chili, ribs, chicken and beans to be judged. The Friday evening prior, they will hold a Calcutta Auction with brisket and ribs.

The official parade will begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m., rain or shine, brining together classic cars, horse-drawn buggies, local FFA and all the Lovefest royalty, along with the Lovelady Marching Band and all the first responders, local elected officials and hundreds more. The Lovefest parade is one of the largest in Houston County.

After the parade, you will find the cutest kids in the area at the Lovelady First Baptist Church for the Lovefest Beauty Pageant, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The county’s bakers are never left out, either, with The Weldon Civic Club hosting their Lovefest Baking Contest at the Lovelady Community Center. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with the judging to come after the parade and three grand prize winners will have their cakes auctioned at 1 p.m. as all the money raised will go to the club’s scholarship program.

Another Lovefest is here, with the entire Lovelady community opening its arms to guests for a weekend packed with fun for everyone.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]