Mary Thornal (94) of Grapeland, TX, was born March 10th, 1929 in Ponta, TX. She was the seventh born child in the family of Robert George Montgomery and Una Columbus Herod. Mary was raised in San Pedro community. In 1979 she married Frank Thornal.

Mary did not know a stranger. She was willing to help anyone in need. A lot of people in town knew her as Grandma due to her relationship in rearing her granddaughters and their friends. She was well-known for her witty personality and her infamous jokes. She always had a kind word and a friendly smile. She volunteered her time to help her friends and people in need from mowing lawns to taking people to the doctor or grocery shopping. She was truly loved and will be missed by all.

Mary was preceded in death by her spouse Frank Thornal, parents – Robert and Una Montgomery, daughter Karen Sue Brown, sisters – Lois Clark and Zerlene (Peggy) Cummins, brothers – George Montgomery, Thadius (Pat) Montgomery, Lee Montgomery, Oran (Pete) Montgomery, and Albert (Billy) Montgomery.

Left to continue cherish her memories is her daughter Marilyn McLaren, her grandchildren – Stephanie and Lee Jelks, Debra Blamble, Wendy and Shaun Mullen, Jason and Jennifer Arnold, Robert and Jennifer Ramirez, Trey Ramirez, her great grandchildren – Brittany and Chad Downey, Rhiannon Morris and Kenan Washington, Jaden Morris, Haylee Reed, Chloe Arnold, Mia Ramirez, Aly Ramirez, Kameron LeBouef, Delaney Mullen, and Levi Mullen, her great-great grandchildren – Kash Downey, Kennedy Downey, and Kalani Washington.

Services for Mary Thornal are held on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Church of Christ, Grapeland, Texas. Officiant Reverend Gary Taylor. Interment Parker Cemetery, Grapeland, TX. Repast – Church of Christ, Grapeland, TX

