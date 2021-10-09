Crockett ISD Part of Elite $12 Million Education Grant



Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT – Crockett ISD Superintendent John Emerich announced today (Friday, Oct. 8) that Crockett is one of only four Texas schools to receive part of a three-year, $12 million grant from the federal Teacher and School Leader (TSL) Incentive Program.

In partnership with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET), Crockett ISD will use its $2.5 million portion to invest in the district’s educators and school community to accelerate student achievement and combat the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It would be hard for me to overstate what a tremendous opportunity this is for our district. I have worked with NIET before and have seen first-hand the impact their TAP system has had on increasing teacher effectiveness and student performance. No one can deny that COVID has affected every school across the nation, so to know we are one of only four schools in Texas to receive this level of investment from an organization of this caliber is remarkable,” Emerich said.

Crockett ISD along with the three other anchor districts of Gladewater, Slaton and Somerset will serve as models to other small districts regionally, statewide, and nationally on how to strengthen support for educators.

“This Teacher and School Leader federal grant will help accelerate Texas’ learning recovery and target support in the areas with the most need,” said NIET Co-President Josh Barnett. “We are excited for this opportunity to partner together and build on the strengths in these schools to show what is possible when every educator is supported and every student can learn from a world-class teacher.”

“This is an opportunity to help teachers and students change their trajectory in a way that not only results in improvements a year from now, but also sets them up with tools that will equip them to grow for years to come,” said NIET Co-President Laura Encalade.

Teachers will benefit directly from the program through performance-based compensation that rewards teachers who show growth or take on additional responsibilities.

For two decades, NIET has partnered with schools, districts, states, and universities to build educator excellence and give all students the opportunity for success. Their efforts have impacted more than 275,000 educators and 2.75 million students across the U.S. Learn more at NIET.org.

The grant partnership will launch in the fall of 2022. In the coming days, NIET team members will begin meeting with districts and start planning for implementation, including designing custom professional learning and coaching plans for the rest of the school year.