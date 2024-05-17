Grapeland ISD Thanks Retiring Employees 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) met Monday, May 13 to swear in board members after the recent elections and thank two long-serving employees, on the eve of their retirement.

Position three member Joshua Goolsby, Position five member Cannon Vickers and position four member Ryan Richie were sworn in for new terms, before the board voted for Richie to serve as board president, after holding the position as interim president for several weeks.

30-year veterans John Norman, Director of Technology and Para-Professional Billie Kaminski were honored with cake, plaques and thanks from the board and the well-wishers present at the meeting. Kaminiski declared she would return next year to work in the district, although this time as a bus driver, to keep the kids safe to and from the school, each day.

The board debated taking several activities in-house, debating the merits of running things like mowing the grounds and cleaning the schools from district personnel, or to outsource them, as is currently the case. It was discussed how many people would be needed to keep the schools cleaned versus having it done outsourced. In both cases, the school would need to not only hire the right people, but stock up on everything from cleaning supplies to mowing equipment.

It was also pointed out if only one person was hired to handle the green areas around the campuses and ball fields, this person could barely be able to take a day off or be sick, given the full-time schedule and amount of work to be done. The question of liability also came up, with broken school or car windows an issue. Inflation reared its ugly head, too, as the costs of cleaning materials has skyrocketed the last few years, while the district outsourced cleaning. In the end, the board decided to continue outsourcing these activities, for the time being.

Athletic Director Jordan Wood reported sports were concluded for the year, while GISD Police Chief Steven Ham reported the district had received official confirmation for the department from state authorities and were ready to go.

Playground upgrades were discussed, as the play areas are in need of refilling, to prevent injuries from falling. The rubber material under the play area has degraded and the district must find a way to replace it. It was decided to opt for a more reliable solution, where the play areas are dug out, a concrete bowl is created underneath them and the area underneath is filled with reliable, durable, but soft material, supporting the structures while easing any falls and preventing major injuries. The structure should also help dissipate rain water, GISD Superintendent Dr. David Maas said, as he met with potential contractors to walk and survey the area. The material will eventually settle over time, Maas said, and need to be replenished every five years or so.

