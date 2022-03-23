Celtic Angels Ireland Coming to Crockett Civic Center

Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT – The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association invites you to come out to the Crockett Civic Center on April 1 to enjoy an evening of Craic (fun) Ceol (music) and Traidisiún (tradition) with the Celtic Angels Ireland.

Get swept away in the enchanting harmonies of the Celtic Angels as they present an impassioned homage to their beloved Emerald Isle. This gloriously evocative journey will captivate audiences and have them clapping their hands, wiping their tears and stamping their feet.

Escape to Verdant Valleys and Heathery Highlands. Step back in time to the Land of Saints and Scholars. Lose yourself in the alluring Angels’ magical melodies. Feel your heart pound to raucous rhythms of the champion Celtic Knights Dancers. Immerse yourself in Ireland’s infectious influences across the Wild Blue Ocean to the Amber Waves of Grain and Beyond.

Headed by the powerhouse creative team direct from Ireland and featuring award winning Irish and World Champion Singers, Dancers and Musicians. Celtic Angels Ireland is a theatrical feast for all ages.

With over 30 Irish traditional and contemporary tunes masterfully intertwined and performed fully live by the Trinity Ensemble, the Heavenly Celtic Angels and the Dynamic Celtic Knights Dancers, the spectacular Celtic Angels Ireland is guaranteed to entertain and delight.

“A Seating” is $35 while “B Seating” is $25. Students are half price! Purchase your tickets at www.pwfaa.org or call 936-544-4276, Monday-Friday 9am-1pm.