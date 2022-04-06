2022 Ho. Co. Fair and Youth Livestock Show Sale of Champions

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The 2022 Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show drew to a close on Friday evening, April 1 with the Sale of Champions.

Grand Champion Results

In the Market Steer division, Kyria Noble’s steer was purchased by K-Hill Ranch for $7,500. Noble represented the Latexo FFA.

In the Jr. Horticulture division, Haylee Jones herb garden display was purchased for $1,000 by Quality Paint and Body. Jones represented the Grapeland FFA.

In the Fryer Rabbits division, Avery Huffstuttler’s Rabbit was purchased by Husky Trailers for $1,000. Huffstuttler represented the Homestead 4-H.

In the Replacement Heifers division, Rylan Baker’s heifers were purchased for $3,000 x 3 by JCW Cattle. Baker represented the Lovelady 4-H.

In the Broiler division, Scotty Moore’s chicken was purchased for $1,100 by JR Enterprises. Moore represented the Lovelady FFA.

In the Market Lamb division, Landry Beaver’s lamb was purchased by South Pines Animal Hospital for $1,800. Beaver represented the Homestead 4-H.

In the Market Goat division, Landry Beaver’s goat was purchased by Farm Bureau for $1,100. Beaver represented the Homestead 4-H.

In the Market Hog division, Kenzie McWhinney’s hog was purchased by Husky Trailers for $1,700. McWhinney represented the Lovelady 4-H.

Reserve Champion Results

In the Market Steer division, Caylee Morris’s steer was purchased by J&M Contracting for $6,200. Morris represented the Latexo 4-H.

In the Jr. Foods division, Caylee Morris’s cake was purchased by K-Hill Ranch for $800. Morris represented the Latexo 4-H.

In the Fryer Rabbits division, Taylor Dise’s rabbit was purchased Bartee Construction for $1,400. Dise represented Latexo FFA.

In the Replacement Heifers division, Ella Baker’s replacement heifers were purchased by 5 Bar Ranch for $2,950 x 3. Baker represented the Lovelady 4-H.

In the Broiler division, Rylee Wilson’s chicken was purchased by the Houston County Electric Co-op for $1,000. Wilson represented the Lovelady FFA.

In the Market Lamb division, Riley Beaver’s lamb was purchased by Dwayne Morgan for $1,300. Beaver represented the Homestead 4-H.

In the Market Goat division, Ava Burch’s goat was purchased by David Whittlesey for $1,900. Burch represented the Lovelady 4-H.

In the Market Hog division, Hunter’s Allen’s hog was purchased by Fast Track Construction for $3,000. Allen represented the Latexo FFA.

Ag Mech Awards

Grand Champion – Crockett FFA

Reserve Champion – Grapeland FFA

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.