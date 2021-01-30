Houston County Committee Seeks Input on Internet Access

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Broadband Committee recently launched work to develop a county-specific Technology Action Plan. The committee, which is partnering with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) to make the project possible, is made up of local stakeholders who are focused on finding solutions for improving internet connectivity countywide.

“We have all experienced the challenges of either not having internet access at all or not having it at the level necessary for telework, remote learning, telehealth, and more,” said Houston County Judge, Jim Lovell. “We can take action now to improve access for every person, community organization, and business across our county so that everyone in Houston County can work, learn, and access the resources they need to have a great quality of life.”

Houston County is among 27 communities that are being selected to take part in a statewide effort led by CN Texas and funded by the Texas Rural Funders—at no cost to the county itself. As part of this effort, the Committee is asking every individual, business, and community organization to take 10 minutes and fill out this short survey found at www.myconnectedcommunity.org/houston-county/.

“It’s important that as many people as possible in Houston County take this survey so that we can properly identify the opportunities and challenges in this Technology Action Plan,” said Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein. “Take part and make sure that your area is not overlooked. This is an opportunity for us to chart a path toward success for every child, family, and business across our county.”

The Technology Action Plan, which will be developed by leveraging Connected Nation’s Connected Community Engagement Program, will be shaped by the information provided by local stakeholders. The Connected Program has been used in nearly 400 communities across the country to develop county or regional-specific Technology Action Plans that have both short term and long-term broadband solutions.

For more information or if you have questions, email info@connectednation.org or head to www.connectednation.org/texas.