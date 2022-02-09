Sandiettes Fade Against Lady Tigers

Centerville 73 Grapeland 41

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELND – The Grapeland Sandiettes welcomed the Centerville Lady Tigers to town on Saturday morning after their Friday evening game had been delayed because of weather conditions.

The game was supposed to tip at 11 a.m., but unfortunately, no one informed the referees. Fortunately, the refs weren’t running too late and the game got underway by 11:20 a.m.

Once the contest got underway, the Lady Tigers lit up the scoreboard as they opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and then coated to a 73-41 win.

Grapeland played with a lot of heart on Saturday but the ball simply didn’t bounce their way in the opening eight minutes. Destiny Bolden was the lone bright spot as she poured in eight points for the Sandiettes while Te’Lia Jones dropped in two.

Te’Lia Jones

Shania West led the charge for Centerville as she matched Bolden’s eight points in the first quarter. West, however, got a little more help as Kameron Denman netted seven while Trista Brown added three and KK Stevens had two as the Lady Tigers opened up a 20-10 lead after one.

Bolden stayed hot for Grapeland in the second quarter as she added another eight to her total. Jones added five to help keep the Sandiettes within shouting distance as the teams headed to their respective locker rooms at halftime.

West continued to bedevil the Grapeland defense as she netted 13 points in the second period. Morgan Brooke also found the scoring column for Centerville as she dropped in six to help the Lady Tigers take a 39-23 lead at the break.

Centerville put the game away after the intermission. West stayed hot as she had six. Keyonna Holley also netted six while Denman had four. Brown and Stevens both hit from behind the arc while Brooke chipped in a basket to give the Lady Tigers a 63-35 lead after three quarters of play.

Morgan Terry

The Sandiettes third quarter points came from Cyshia Black with four while Bolden and Morgan Terry both had three. Jones added a bucket to close out the Grapeland third quarter scoring.

The fourth quarter was a mere formality as the Lady Tigers started to milk the clock at the beginning of the period. Stevens and Paige Schwab both connected from downtown while Ruggin Rivenbark had two. Both Brown and Holley converted one of two from the line as Centerville coasted to the 73-41 win.

Grapeland’s fourth quarter points came from Sa’Riah Davis with four and Cyshia Black with two.

On the game, the Sandiettes were led in scoring by Destiny Bolden with a team-high 19 points. Te’Lia Jones went for nine, Cyshia Black added six, Sa’Riah Davis had four and Morgan Terry rounded out the Grapeland point production with three.

The Lady Tigers were paced by Shania West with a game-high 26 points. She was joined in double-figures by Kameron Denman with 11. Morgan Brooke and KK Stevens netted eight apiece while Trista Brown and Keyonna Holley both had seven. Paige Schwab drained a three and Ruggin Rivenbark added a basket to close out the Centerville scoring.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com