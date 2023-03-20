Houston County Elections Update – Campaigns Heating Up

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The elections for many of our local city councils, school boards and county hospital boards are getting into high gear with the election day set for May 6, 2023.

The Messenger has several updates about our elections:

In the race for Houston County Hospital District (HCHD) precinct nine, The Messenger has learned Darryll Bennett has withdrawn his candidacy against incumbent Carol Dawson. The races for the hospital district are:

Position 1 – Barbara Crowson (I), Buddy Clonts, Kim Spellman

Position 3 – Debbie Kelly (I) (unopposed)

Position 5 – Roy Langford (I), Tami English McCreight

The HCHD board will meet next week to approve the polling locations offered by the Houston County Elections Administration Office, with a candidate forum to be held Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center, sponsored by this newspaper and the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce. The candidates have been notified of this event and the public is asked to submit questions and attend this important event to get to know the people who seek to represent us on the hospital board.

In the race for mayor and two city council positions in Crockett, some of the races are being closely watched as the candidates work to get signs out, meet residents and explain their reason for running and plans if they win.

The Messenger received reports of a young person trampling down campaign signs on one of the main avenues in the city. A resident watching from their home reported this to the Crockett police. No matter who we like or dislike, this is atrocious behavior and not welcome even in the sometimes rough-and-tumble world of local politics. It could also be considered criminal mischief, trespassing or worse. Plus, it’s just not very nice.

The city races continue as follows:

Crockett Mayor:

Dr. Ianthia Fisher (I)

Connie Strban

Crocket City Council Precinct One:

Samantha Wiley

Joe Don James

Dennis Ivey

Crockett City Council Precinct Two:

Darryl Jones (I)

Gene Caldwell

The Messenger has reached out to all of the candidates to invite them to our candidate forum Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center, again co-sponsored with the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce. All are preparing to attend except for Darryl Jones, whom we will continue to invite in the hope he will join his colleagues in explaining his candidacy to the voters of the city.

You still have until April 6 to register to vote in the city elections as early voting will begin April 24 and end May 2 – with the election itself Saturday, May 6. These dates apply to all of the county elections.

Polling locations for the city elections have been announced and approved:

Precinct #1 – All Saints Episcopal Church Annex – 1301 E. Houston Ave.

Precinct #2 – St. Francis Parish Hall – 609 N. 4th Street

Precinct #3 – Crockett High School – 1600 S. W. Loop 304

Precinct #4 – Crockett Administration Building – 1400 W Austin

Precinct #5 – Sr. Citizens Center – 716 Wells Street

In the city of Grapeland elections for both city council and Grapeland ISD school board feature the following candidates:

Grapeland City Council:

Velda Green (I)

George R. Pierson (I)

Pip McGee

Tom DeLong

Greg Vaden

Paul Adamson

Grapeland ISD School Board:

Position 1 – Brad Spisak (I), Travis Brown

Position 2 – Twila Ibarra, T.C. Howard

Position 5 – Josh Goolsby (I), Cannon Vickers

The Messenger is working with the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce to hold a public forum event for these candidates, too, Monday, April 24 at The Station on U.S. HWY 287 in Grapeland at 6 p.m. These are important elections for the community of Grapeland and we hope residents will come out to meet the candidates and hear their answers to these important questions.

Contact your local city or county elections office if you have any questions and please feel free to send any questions for the candidates so they may be added to the candidate forum events.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]