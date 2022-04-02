Pet Show Kicks Off 2022 Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – It was a pleasant spring evening on Tuesday, March 29 as the Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show kicked off the 2022 version of the event. The Porth Ag Arena was filled with contestants, family and friends as the littlest of exhibitors got a chance to hone their showmanship skills in the Pet Show.

Before the first pets entered the ring, the 2022 Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show Princess and Queen were introduced.

This 2022 Fair Queen is 17-year-old Riley Beaver while the 2022 Fair Princess is her younger sister, 13-year-old Landry Beaver. Both Riley and Landry represent the Homestead 4-H.

Following the introductions, the show got underway as six different animal classes were presented to the audience, as well as Judge James Alford, from Prairie View A&M.

In the K-9 Pure Breed under 25 lbs. category, Clevie Allen and her dog Sunny were awarded best in class honors.

In the K-9 Pure Breed over 25 lbs. category, Jeremiah Kellum took home top honors with his dog Neptune.

In the K-9 Mixed Breed under 25 lbs. category, Isaac Mathison took home top honors with his dog Ace.

In the K-9 Mixed Breed over 25 lbs. category, Corey Hicks took home top honors with his dog Cherry.

In the feline category, Journey Kellum and her cat Pooh were announced as the class winners. In the miscellaneous category, Tiblyn Bishop and her rooster, Kyle, took home top honors.

The Best-Mannered Award went to Jed Kellum and his turtle, Jeff.

The Best-Groomed Award went to Kash Harding and her Guinea Pig, Smores.

The Best Team Award went to Ava Loyola with her dog, Scarlet.

The Showmanship Award went to Katherine Allen and her dog, Bella.

And last – but certainly not least – River Reed took home top honors with her dog named Rusti.

Congratulations to all of the contestants and best of luck in the years to come.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.