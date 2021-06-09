CISD Ring of Honor Nominations Being Accepted

Deadline is June 17

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Nominations for the 2021 Crockett Independent School District Ring of Honor are now being accepted for this year’s class of inductees.

According to the CISD website, “Individuals are selected for their contributions to the Crockett School Communities. They are part of a rich legacy and demonstrate a road map for success for young people today. The Ring of Honor is a blend of age and race. The Ring of Honor represents hard work and the extra effort that it takes to reach standards of excellence in our lives.”

There is a process in place to add up to five new names annually to the Ring of Honor. If you know of someone you feel deserves this honor and meets the criteria, please complete the candidate application. Submit the application along with two letters of recommendation in support of the nominee’s candidacy, whether the nominee is a former student, teacher, coach, administrator or board member. Applications may be dropped off during business hours at or mailed to the Crockett ISD Administration Office at 1400 West Austin St., Crockett, Texas.

Criteria for a Former Teacher/Coach/Administrator/Board Member:

Must have taught or been an administrator/board member in Crockett I.S.D. for 10 years or more.

Must have provided outstanding service and exhibited exemplary conduct.

Must be recognized as a positive role model, a person of character and a demonstrated leader.

Must have been recognized as a person of uncommon dedication, going beyond the call of duty to assist students, staff and/or parents.

Must have retired or resigned before being considered for nomination.

Criteria for a Former Student:

Must have been out of high school for a minimum of 12 years.

Must be recognized for outstanding academic or extracurricular achievement.

Must have maintained good academic standing.

Must have exhibited exemplary standards of conduct.

The Selection Committee will consider both a candidate’s contribution to Crockett ISD and the candidate’s contributions to his/her community.

To nominate an individual for acceptance into the Ring of Honor, a candidate application form must be filled out and submitted, along with two letters of recommendation in support of the nominees’ candidacy, whether the nominee is a former student, teacher, coach, administrator or board member. Award may be given posthumously.

The nomination form may be found at www.crockett.isd.net.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2020 Ring of Honor is 4:00 pm on June 17, 2021. For more information, please contact Rhonda Kendrick at (936) 544-2125 ext. 1108 or via email at rhonda.kendrick@crockettisd.net.

The Crockett ISD Administrative Offices are now on summer hours. The offices are open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 am until 4:30 pm.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.