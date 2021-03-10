Dixon Selected as Athletic Director in Crockett

Former Aggie to Lead Bulldogs

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Following a lengthy executive session held on Monday, March 8, the Crockett Independent School District Board of Trustees named former Texas A&M University defensive standout Alton Dixon as the district’s new Athletic Director.

Dixon takes the place of former AD Jimmy Thompson who resigned earlier this year in January.

On Tuesday, March 9, the freshly minted AD, along with CISD Superintendent John Emerich, sat down with The Messenger to discuss his new position and how it came to be.

The CISD superintendent said he received approximately 130 applications for the position when it became available.

“That’s was two weeks ago when the application window closed. I had 130 applicants and I think that is a testament to what people think about Crockett. I wish I could get a fraction of that for a teaching job,” Emerich laughed.

“That was a lot of folks from which to choose but I went through every single application. I had people calling me and saying I needed to look at this person or that person. This man (Dixon) was not one of those who was recommended to me, but there was something about his application,” he said.

Emerich whittled down the number of applicants to 18 and interviewed all 18. From there, the applicant pool was narrowed down to five finalists, where the interview process became more extensive.

“This guy just kept rising to the top during the whole process. I think this is the right fit for me, for Crockett, for our community and for our kids. I think he will be a good partner in helping to fulfill the mission I hope to see here in Crockett,” the superintendent said.

Dixon is a native of Lufkin and attended Lufkin High where he played for Coach John Outlaw and then Offensive Coordinator Todd Quick. After high school, Dixon was recruited by Texas A&M where he was a four-year starter.

“I started as a corner, then I played safety and then I played linebacker. From there, I had some opportunities that didn’t work out for me at the NFL Combine so I began to work in the weight room at Texas A&M for Dave Kennedy and that is what got my coaching bug started. From there, I worked under Coach Quick, who was the head coach at that time. I was Coach Quick’s first hire at Lufkin in Feb. of 2012. I worked there for five or six years before I took a defensive coordinator’s position in Dallas ISD at Molina High School. The past three years, I have been at Wylie East as the Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach,” the Crockett AD said.

Asked about his coaching lineage, Dixon said while he didn’t have any family in the coaching ranks, “Coach Outlaw and Coach Quick have influenced a lot of kids. When you are around people like that, it is very infectious. It is kind of what you want to do. Just the way they were able to lead young men and get them to follow, those type of things were inspiring. I think I got their coaching spirit in me. Those guys are my football family.”

Concerning his coaching philosophy, Dixon asserted, “Discipline, commitment, loving one another, playing hard-nosed football and being a class act. We will have great character when we play the game.”

Questioned about the style of offense he anticipates the Bulldogs playing, he said, “We are going to go with what we have in the cupboards. That’s what we are going to do. I know we have a great athlete at quarterback and I do know we have great speed. So, that aligns to spreading it out a little bit. I’m not the type of guy who walks in and says, ‘Let’s do this, this and this!’ I’m the type of guy who says let’s evaluate what we have and let’s go forward.”

Defensively, Dixon said he was brought up in a very fundamentally sound 4-3 defense but added his belief that the speed of the Bulldogs would allow them to continue operating under the 3-4 scheme employed by Coach Gary Grubbs.

“I really love the speed we have. I love his premise and philosophy. I think we will blend together very well. He has done a really good job of having a solid foundation on defense. Still, it’s going to be very similar as to what we do on offense. We will evaluate what we have and go forward. I really don’t believe you can walk into a place, start slapping stuff on a wall and start changing things until you have the opportunity to survey the land,” Dixon said.

As far as what piqued his interest in leading the Bulldogs’ athletic department, Dixon said, “Crockett has always been a tradition rich place. I know the kind of athletes that come out of here. I know about the storied Crockett Rocket (Claude Riley). I know L’Tydrick Riley. I know all those Rileys. It’s East Texas. We grow a certain brand of boy and girl out here. We build a certain type of man and woman out here. I think these children are a special cut in Texas. I really do believe that.”

“I am really grateful to Mr. Emerich for taking a chance on me,” Dixon added. “It wasn’t easy. He pressed me pretty hard in the interview process. I think he saw my heart and I think he saw my passion which is how we got here today.”

Given that this is his first head coaching position, Dixon said he was a little nervous but also very confident he could live up to the challenge.

“If it is important to you, you will be nervous. I would be a liar if I said I wasn’t but I do feel a ton of confidence due to my background and due to the responsibilities I have had to take on, sometimes expected and sometimes not. When someone says you need experience, you have to have the opportunity to attain that experience. I have been raised in the profession by great coaches. I have worked for great coaches. John Outlaw – I played for him. Todd Quick – he’s one of the best in the business. Some of my mentors are John King and Ricklan Holmes. Those guys are influential in growing me as a football coach, but more importantly as a leader of young men and young women,” he said.

As the conversation wrapped up, Dixon said he looked forward to meeting members of the community and stressed “… I have nothing but their child’s success on my mind. That is as a whole. I look forward to being out in the community, building up great relationships and enhancing the traditions we have here. Go Bulldogs!”

Dixon said he expects to begin as AD by the end of March.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com