Pay Grades for Part-Time Employees Examined by Commissioners

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 24, highlighted by a lengthy discussion on the pay grades of part-time county workers.

County Commissioner Precinct Four Jimmy Henderson informed the court he had attempted to bring back a former road hand but when he did, the former employee’s pay grade had been lowered.

“My thoughts were if we could somehow change the policy. I know other guys are going to run into the same issue, even the sheriff’s department, when we have part-time hands who retire and come back or they haven’t worked for a while,” he said.

As the discussion continued, questions arose about whether a person who was rehired or made an active employee again, could be hired at the pay grade retroactive to his date of hire.

Following approximately 20 minutes of discussion, the agenda item was tabled for further consideration.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

Budget amendments were approved.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county were approved.

The Houston County Treasurer’s and Compensatory Reports were received as information by the commissioners.

Salaries for new and/or transfer employees were approved.

Hotel Occupancy Tax funds were approved for the Piney Woods Fine Arts Lightnin’ Hopkins Summer Series.

The court approved a request to the Texas State Comptroller for a refund of unclaimed capital credits received from electric cooperatives.

Lawson Hamilton was approved to work as a volunteer legal intern in the Houston County Attorney’s Office.

The commissioners approved a resolution declaring June as Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

