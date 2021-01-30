Grapeland ISD Presents: Community Brotherhood

Event Held at GES Cafeteria

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – Grapeland ISD will host a meeting of the men in our community on each 5th Sunday in 2021 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm at the Grapeland Elementary School Cafeteria located at 796 North Olive St.

The meetings will be focused on utilizing faith and fellowship to foster unity in our community.

It is also our goal to raise funds that will be contributed to our GISD Cares Fund. The fund serves as a blessing for Grapeland ISD students who need assistance for educational purposes.

Please join us this Sunday, Jan. 31 at 4:30 pm. For more information call 936-687-4619 or 936-676-1478.